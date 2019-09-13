Reading before bedtime has many benefits

A new study says the benefits of reading before going to bed include making more money

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re in the habit of reading before bedtime, you’re apparently doing yourself some real good!

A new study says people who read before turning in sleep better, eat better, and even make more money.

The website “sleep junkie” surveyed one-thousand people about their bedtime routines.

The survey found people who read before bed earned more than three-thousand dollars a year more than those who don’t.

The research also found bedtime readers were 12 percent more likely to eat a healthy diet, eight percent more like to keep their appointments with doctors and dentists, and fourteen percent more likely to engage in healthy recreation.