Racism can increase the risk of hypertension in Black Americans

Research shows Black Americans can experience spikes in blood pressure due to racism

(FOX NEWS) — Racism may be putting Black Americans at an increased risk for high blood pressure.

A new study published in the journal “Hypertension” reviewed data from more than 1,800 Black Americans, ages 21 to 85 for more than a decade.

None of the participants had hypertension when the study began but by the end, about 52 percent developed the condition.

Those who experienced higher levels of discrimination throughout their lives were at an increased risk, according to the study.

Researchers say their work highlights the need for health care professionals to recognize the effects of racism.

