Quitting smoking

(NBC NEWS) – Doctors may not be doing enough to help teens quit smoking.

Researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital studied 80,000 teens and young adults who were addicted to nicotine.

They found that only four-percent received counseling to help them quit the habit while a little over one-percent were prescribed medication.

And only one in a 1,000 did both. Which the experts say could double or triple their chances of quitting.

Experts say doctors should ask their young patients if they smoke and offer medication to help them quit.