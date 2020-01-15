Quitting smoking tips

Tips from Baylor College of Medicine on how to make sure you stick to your New Year's resolution of quitting smoking or vaping.

(NBC NEWS) — Are you having problems sticking to your new year’s resolutions?

Well, if one of your resolutions was to give up smoking or vaping here are some tips to help you stay on track.

One of the first things you should do is to have a support group in place.

Experts from Baylor College say since relapse is common you need to have people around you who can keep you on track.

Also, avoid being around other smokers or going to places where a lot of people will be smoking.

Instead, doctors say try and find new activities such as exercise or spend time with friends who don’t smoke.

And finally, consider over-the-counter medications that can help with nicotine withdrawal and do not turn to e-cigarettes.

