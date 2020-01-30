Quitting smoking can reverse and stop lung cell damage

A new study confirms it’s not too late to quit cigarettes and limit the risk of developing lung cancer.

(FOX NEWS) — Quitting cigarettes may not only help prevent further damage to your lungs; it can also help repair older damage and even ward off cancer.

This, according to a new study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Researchers found ex-smokers have healthier lung cells than those who still smoke.

The study says those who stopped smoking showed signs they were growing new cells in their airways.

Scientists say these cells are four times healthier than those of current smokers.

These new cells can eventually outweigh the damaged ones helping decrease the risk of developing lung cancer.

Experts say this study also helps demonstrate how it’s never too late to quit smoking cigarettes adding, it shows how the damage can be repaired.

