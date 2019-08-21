Quitting smoking and heart disease

New research from Vanderbilt University suggests heavy smokers can reduce their risk of heart disease within five years of quitting smoking.

by: NBC News

(NBC News) – Heavy smokers can reduce their risk of heart disease within years of dropping the habit.

Vanderbilt researchers studied 60 years of data from nearly 9,000 people including those who smoked a pack a day for 20 years.

They found that within five years of quitting smoking the risk for heart disease dropped by 39-percent.

However, it takes at least five years and possibly as much as 25 years for the risk to be as low as a non-smoker.

According to scientists, cigarette smoking is responsible for 20-percent of heart disease deaths.

