Quitting smoking and heart disease

New research from Vanderbilt University suggests heavy smokers can reduce their risk of heart disease within five years of quitting smoking.

Vanderbilt researchers studied 60 years of data from nearly 9,000 people including those who smoked a pack a day for 20 years.

They found that within five years of quitting smoking the risk for heart disease dropped by 39-percent.

However, it takes at least five years and possibly as much as 25 years for the risk to be as low as a non-smoker.

According to scientists, cigarette smoking is responsible for 20-percent of heart disease deaths.