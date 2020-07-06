Doctors are expecting a "COVID baby boom" following the months of quarantine during the pandemic.



(NBC NEWS/ KTTC) – Have you heard of Valentine’s Day babies or Christmas babies? What about Quarantine babies?

Medical professionals say they have seen an uptick in pregnancies and believe the coronavirus pandemic may have something to do with it.

OB/GYN Melissa Richards of Olmsted County Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota says in 2020, the hospital where she works is expected to hit nearly 1,000 births, which is something the facility has not done in more than five years.

