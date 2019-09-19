Putting up Christmas decorations early can make you happier

A psychoanalyst explains decorating for the holidays boosts feelings of nostalgia and can ultimately improve your mood.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re already counting down the days to Christmas experts say you’re a happier person.

Psychoanalyst Steve Mckeown telling UNILAD people who put up Christmas decorations early are more nostalgic and in touch with their inner children.

According to Mckeown, stringing up lights or wheeling out the Christmas tree often reminds people of their childhood memories of the holidays which can evoke feelings of excitement and happiness.

A study from the journal of environmental psychology also reveals over-the-top Christmas decorations are a sign of a friendly household.

The research found a majority of people view festive homes as more sociable and welcoming than homes without decorations.