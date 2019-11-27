‘Pure Air Bubble’: New treatment helping stressed-out moms relax

It's nothing new, but ways to combat stress are becoming pretty unique and unusual.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Does a walk in fresh mountain air sound appealing? Or, how about a sweat-free walk on the beach?

A spa in North Palm Beach has a new treatment, called the “pure air bubble,” that is targeted at stressed-out moms.

“Moms will pretty much try anything,” said Lisa King, a mom of two.

That’s for sure.

“I’ll do anything to de-stress,” King said. “I mean, being a single mom, I’m always stressed out.”

That includes going into what looks like a giant, clear beach ball.

“The beach ball, what we call the pure air bubble,” said Ellen Bauer, the founder of the Wellness Jar Medical Spa.

