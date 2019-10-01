Prostate cancer drug testing shown to improve survival

Experimental prostate cancer drug shown to improve survival among men with metastatic, hormone-resistant disease

(CNN) — A new drug treatment for advanced prostate cancer is showing promise.

The experimental treatment involves a drug already used to treat other cancers.

It appears to be improving survival rates for men with advanced prostate cancer.

It’s the second most common cancer among American men.

Olaparib is sold under the brand name Lynparza.

It is a prescription medicine already used to treat adults who have ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer and some certain types of breast cancer.

It works on prostate cancer that is spreading and resistant to hormone levels.

Manufacturer Astra-Zeneca hopes to get the drug approved for prostate cancer as soon as possible.