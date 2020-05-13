Problems facing local rural hospitals accelerated by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are just 14 rural hospitals in the Texas Panhandle, many of which faced struggles before the 2019 novel coronavirus hit.

Now, in the early stages of this global pandemic, their issues are exacerbated. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the High Plains, our rural hospitals are feeling the effects.

“Rural hospitals that are independent and vulnerable were hurting before the crisis and the only thing that’s happened in the last couple months is accelerate those challenges, said President & CEO of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, John Henderson.

Henderson said the organization been busy trying to do its best to help those rural hospitals.

“The early stages were this intentional grinding to a halt of services and clearing out of hospitals and clinics in anticipation of needing to screen and test and treat patients,” said Henderson. “Then we went through this stage where we’re worried about hospital closures. Now we’re and trying to gather supplies like masks and gloves and gowns.”

In recent weeks, most of our rural hospitals have said they are stocked up on personal protection equipment (PPE) and have enough resources to keep treating the growing number of patients.

“We have enough PPE, we have enough bed capacity, we have a few vents, and so, so far we’ve been able to handle it,” said the CEO of the Hansford County Hospital District, Jonathan Bailey.

However, there are some gaps as the need grows.

Christy Francis, the CEO of the Hemphill County Hospital District, said, “We are in good shape with our PPE with everything but gowns, and I think the disposable gowns and I think everybody is kind of in the same boat there.”

For many rural hospitals, there are not enough patients—up to 50% less for some, as people are putting off elective surgeries or other medical care.

“Even our physical therapy department, a lot of their patients started canceling early on just to be safe because the majority of your therapy patients are older patients,” Francis said.

As a result, the majority of hospitals are seeing huge revenue drop-offs. Francis said the Hemphill County Hospital District is applying for every grant they can find at this point.

In our hardest-hit local county, Moore County, their hospital district CEO, Jeff Turner, said while hospitals’ bottom lines are being affected already, the worst is yet to come.

“We may not begin to really even see the true financial impact of this until July and August for most facilities, and of course, the longer that goes on the worse that’s going to be,” Turner said.

Henderson said rural hospitals are eligible for some help from the federal government.

“That will help them get through another couple payroll cycles but if we don’t normalize pretty quick we’re gonna have some rural hospital providers that are independent that’ll go over the edge,” said Henderson.

Loree Tamayo, the CEO of the Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District, said they are being proactive with their budget.

“So in those areas that have those reductions, those 30 or 40% reductions in volumes, we are decreasing hours,” said Tamayo. “We’re not laying people off or anything but we’re decreasing hours, and that’s mainly because we don’t want to get in a bad financial bind.”

However, not all rural hospitals face the same challenges.

Chief Medical officer at the Pampa Regional Medical Center said, “We’re part of a large corporation, Prime Healthcare. We have large buying power, we have large support from all of them, so we haven’t run into any issues with supplies.”

While many issues are facing our rural hospitals, Henderson said there is a silver lining—we are seeing the importance of telemedicine.

“We see that as a game-changing innovation when it comes to access to at least specialty care, but now maybe even primary care in those rural communities that have a small hospital, or maybe, even more smaller, remote frontier communities that don’t have a clinic or even a physician. They’re going to be able to connect to neighboring counties and clinics to provide care better than we ever have before so there’ll be good that comes out of it,” Henderson added.

Henderson also this is a tough way to be reminded that hospital and bed capacity—and access to care really matter but he hopes this pandemic is will be an opportunity to double down on efforts to support community hospitals.

You can watch the full interviews with everyone Kaley spoke to, and those videos are below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These interviews were gathered April 29 and 30, 2020.