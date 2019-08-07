Preschoolers with TV in bedrooms have health issues

A study suggests that kids with a tv in their bedroom as early as 4-years-old are at a greater risk of suffering from weight gain and poor social skills.

(FOX NEWS) – Giving young children a TV in their bedrooms may work against them in health and social development, according to a new study.

Researchers followed over 1,850 kids starting at age 4 and assessed their health at age 13.

They found kids who had televisions in their bedrooms were more likely to have unhealthy eating habits, higher emotional distress, more social problems and could be more physically aggressive later in adolescence.

The study, published in “pediatric research”, says families need “screenfree” zones at home to help kids develop.