Pregnant women at high risk for COVID-19 hospitalization

CDC says women who are pregnant are at a higher risk than non-expecting women to be hospitalized for coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Pregnant women with COVID-19 may be at increased risk for severe illness when compared to non-pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The health agency says from January 22nd to June 7th it received reports of more than 326,000 women and teens between the ages of 15 to 44.

Researchers found that approximately 31 percent of pregnant women were hospitalized compared to just under 6 percent of non-pregnant women.

The CDC says Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black pregnant women were disproportionately affected by the virus.

