Pregnant women are not at higher risk for coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization says pregnant women are not at high risk for coronavirus.
The WHO says an investigation of 147 pregnant women showed about 8 percent had a severe form of the disease.
While a majority of people who are diagnosed experience mild to moderate symptoms, health experts say the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems are at higher risk for experiencing serve symptoms.
