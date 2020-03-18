Pregnant women are not at higher risk for coronavirus

While being pregnant can put women at higher risk for some severe diseases experts say they don't have an increased risk of coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization says pregnant women are not at high risk for coronavirus.

The WHO says an investigation of 147 pregnant women showed about 8 percent had a severe form of the disease.

While a majority of people who are diagnosed experience mild to moderate symptoms, health experts say the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems are at higher risk for experiencing serve symptoms.

