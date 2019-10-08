Pregnancy vaccinations

A new report from the CDC shows that 65% of pregnant women in the U.S. are not vaccinated against the flu and whopping cough.

The CDC surveyed nearly 2,100 women and found only 35-percent got both the flu and whooping cough vaccines during their pregnancy.

More than half said they got one of the shots.

Experts say it is important for pregnant women to get both vaccines because they protect the woman and her unborn child.

Newborns who contract either disease have a higher chance of being hospitalized or even dying.

The agency recommends the flu shot be given during any stage of pregnancy while the whooping cough vaccine be given during the beginning of the third trimester.