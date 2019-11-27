Pregnancy Asthma

A new study from Canada suggests pregnant women who suffer uncontrolled asthma attacks may face higher risks of health problems both for themselves and their babies.

(NBC NEWS) — Uncontrolled asthma attacks during pregnancy could be harmful for moms and their unborn children.

Canadian researchers studied data from over 100,000 pregnancies.

They found women who suffered asthma attacks were more likely to develop high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia than those with well-controlled asthma.

Their babies also had a higher risk of having a low birth weight, being born prematurely or with a congenital abnormality like a heart defect.

The scientists say nearly 40-percent of pregnant women either decrease or stop taking their asthma medication because they fear it could harm the fetus.

