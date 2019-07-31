Pre-eclampsia and kidney failure

A new study suggests women with pre-eclampsia have an increased risk of kidney failure later in life.

Researchers analyzed data from over 4-million Swedish women over a 20-year period.

Those who had pre-eclampsia during at least one pregnancy were five times more likely to have kidney failure.

This is compared to those who did not develop extremely high blood pressure.

While the overall risk for kidney failure was small, sScientists say more research is needed to see if women with difficult pregnancies should receive more screening.