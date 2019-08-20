Pot-related poisonings double among kids, teens after medical marijuana law passed

Pot-related poisoning calls involving kids and teens more than doubled in Massachusetts after the state legalized medical marijuana

(FOX NEWS) – Pot-related poisonings involving kids and teens have more than doubled in Massachusetts after the state legalized medical marijuana, according to a new study.

Data finding that calls related to marijuana exposure increased 140 percent in the years after Massachusetts voted to legalize medical cannabis in 2012.

Researchers noting their new report echoes previous studies showing an increase in marijuana-related medical problems following legalization in Colorado and Washington.

Poison control receiving 218 calls from Massachusetts involving pot exposure in children and teens, during the time the study took place.

The calls representing only .15 percent of all calls to poison control during that period related to kids.

Teens making up the largest number of cases reported to poison control with ages 15 to 19 accounting for 82 percent of all calls related to pot.

The new study was published in JAMA Network Open.