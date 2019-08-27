Positive psychological benefits of baking

Psychologists say baking treats for other people can help take away your stress, aid in self expression, and help you become a better communicator.

(FOX NEWS) – Baking for your friends or family can be good for your mental well-being according to psychologists talking with the “Huffington Post.”

Donna Pincus, associate professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at Boston University, says baking for others can help you tap into your creative side adding, the release of self-expression and focus can help you manage your stress.

Baking for others can also help you explain your feelings.

Susan Whitbourne, professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts, describes how people will bring food to a person when someone close to them has died.

Whitbourne says this act can be helpful for people struggling to show their emotions with words.