Poor diet linked to psychological health

(FOX NEWS) — Malnourishment could cause psychological distress in adults.

The Canada-based study was published in the “Science Direct” and focused on adults 45 years and older.

Researchers found links between poor diets and conditions such as depression and bi-polar disorder.

Immigration status, social and health-related problems were found in the study to have links associated with psychological distress among mid-life and older adults.

