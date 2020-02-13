Poor diet linked to psychological health

For Your Health

Research out of Canada says there is a link between poor diet and depression, bipolar disorder and other pshychologial distresses

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Malnourishment could cause psychological distress in adults.

The Canada-based study was published in the “Science Direct” and focused on adults 45 years and older.

Researchers found links between poor diets and conditions such as depression and bi-polar disorder.

Immigration status, social and health-related problems were found in the study to have links associated with psychological distress among mid-life and older adults.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

40° / 21°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 40° 21°

Friday

52° / 35°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 52° 35°

Saturday

55° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 55° 32°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

31°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

34°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

23°

2 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

23°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

26°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

Don't Miss