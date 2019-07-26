Pollution kills 30,000 Americans each year

Researchers find poor air quality causes lung disease, heart attacks and strokes; leading to more than 30,000 deaths each year.

Air pollution is taking a significant toll on the health and longevity of Americans.

A new study says despite improved air quality over the past 20 years, pollution causes health issues that claim the lives of more than 30,000 Americans every year.

Researchers looked at concentrations of fine pollution particles, known as “PM2.5” across the country from 1999 to 2015.

The particles are 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair.

They come from the combustion of cars, coal-fired power plants and other industrial sources.

When the particles are inhaled, they lodge in the small blood vessels in the lungs.

Over time, they cause lung disease, and raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Experts found the amount of particles in the air has dropped, but not enough.

For the year 2015, researchers say air pollution caused the deaths of nearly 16,000 women and 15,000 men.

The study was carried out at the school of public health at Imperial College in London.