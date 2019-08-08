Plant diet, heart health

A new study from Johns Hopkins University suggests following a plant based diet may be better for your heart.

by: NBC News

(NBC NEWS) – More research is suggesting that following a plant-based diet may be good for you.

Researchers studied the eating habits of over 10,000 middle-aged adults for more than 30 years.

Those who ate the most plant-based foods were less likely to develop and die from heart disease including strokes.

They also were 25-percent less likely to suffer from an early death from any cause.

This is compared to those who ate the least amount of plant-based foods.

The scientists say more research is needed to see whether the quality of plant-based foods impacts heart disease.

