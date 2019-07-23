Plant diet and diabetes

A new study from Harvard University suggests strictly following a plant-based diet may lower your risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

There’s more evidence this morning that a strict plant-based diet is good for your health.

Harvard researchers analyzed nine studies involving over 307,000 participants.

Those who strictly followed a diet focused mainly on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

That is compared to those who also ate a plant-based diet but had also consumed other foods such as potatoes, white flour, sugar, and animal products.

The scientists say previous studies have shown plant-based foods may improve blood pressure and reduce weight gain which are risk factors for developing diabetes.