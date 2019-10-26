Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas expanding healthcare access in West Texas through app

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is expanding access to healthcare with the help of a mobile app.

The Planned Parenthood Direct app is now available statewide, giving patients here on the High Plains access since there are no physical clinics.

Through the app, patients can get access to birth control and UTI treatment.

They do not need to make an appointment to get started. With the app, they can do it on their cell phones.

The first step is downloading the app for Apple or Android devices. Whether you create an account or use the app as a guest, the process starts by answering 12 health questions.

Then, the app pairs you with a clinician and you can move forward from there.

Aubrey Reinhardt, a patient advocate for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said it is about giving people in rural areas the same treatment available at their health centers.

“This is going to create such an impact on West Texas citizens, I think, that have needed this care and wanted this care,” Reinhardt said. “I don’t want folks to have stories like mine where they couldn’t access care. It’s simple, basic healthcare that people deserve.”

Patients can get birth control by mail or pick it up at a pharmacy through the app. Patients can use their insurance, but birth control pills delivered by mail cannot be covered by insurance right now.

Patients using the direct app in Texas must be at least 18 years old, provide a Texas driver’s license, ID or passport.

There are two new billboards around town advertising the direct app. One says “339 miles to the nearest Planned Parenthood.” That would be in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex but there are closer health clinics in Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe.

