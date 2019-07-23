Pinterest wants to help you de-stress

The social media platform rolling out new mental health resources for users including exercises designed to lower anxiety and stress.

One social media company wants to help take away your stress.

Pinterest now has a collection of activities aimed at improving mental health.

People using the platform will now automatically get activity suggestions based on their searches.

This is if search terms can suggest a user may be feeling emotions like stress or anxiety.

Sessions are geared towards a variety of things… Including achieving relaxation and focusing on breathing.

The social media company does issue a disclaimer saying these activities are here to help.

But, they are not to replace medical care for serious issues.