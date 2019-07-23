Pinterest wants to help you de-stress

One social media company wants to help take away your stress.
Pinterest now has a collection of activities aimed at improving mental health.
People using the platform will now automatically get activity suggestions based on their searches.
This is if search terms can suggest a user may be feeling emotions like stress or anxiety.
Sessions are geared towards a variety of things… Including achieving relaxation and focusing on breathing.
The social media company does issue a disclaimer saying these activities are here to help.
But, they are not to replace medical care for serious issues.