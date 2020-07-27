Pigs could aid in successful lung transplant

(FOX NEWS) — A new medical technique could soon be having doctors hooking up human organs to live pigs according to a new study from researchers at Columbia and Vanderbilt Universities.

When it comes to transplanting human lungs, scientists found donated organs could have a better rate of surviving before the operation if they were connected to a sedated pig.

Health experts say lungs can usually remain healthy for up to six hours once removed from the body.

When researchers attached ventilated lungs to a pig’s circulatory system scientists found the pig’s blood moved through the human lungs and helped keep them alive.

This method helped experts save a pair of lungs almost a day after doctors said they couldn’t be used in a transplant.

Health officials believe this technique could be useful during the coronavirus pandemic citing how COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which can target the lungs.

