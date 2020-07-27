Pigs could aid in successful lung transplant

(FOX NEWS) — A new medical technique could soon be having doctors hooking up human organs to live pigs according to a new study from researchers at Columbia and Vanderbilt Universities.
When it comes to transplanting human lungs, scientists found donated organs could have a better rate of surviving before the operation if they were connected to a sedated pig.
Health experts say lungs can usually remain healthy for up to six hours once removed from the body.
When researchers attached ventilated lungs to a pig’s circulatory system scientists found the pig’s blood moved through the human lungs and helped keep them alive.
This method helped experts save a pair of lungs almost a day after doctors said they couldn’t be used in a transplant.
Health officials believe this technique could be useful during the coronavirus pandemic citing how COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which can target the lungs.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ice cream sales are up as deodorant sales drop
- Amarillo ISD hosting Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss “school re-opening plans”
- Google extends work-from-home policy for employees until July 2021
- Expiring soon: What to do if your $600 weekly unemployment check ends this week
- Six-year-old who saved sister from dog attack gets candy shopping spree