Pickle pops could help people with diabetes

For people with diabetes, hydration is key. And some people are saying these pickle freeze pops from amazon could be the answer.

Amazon is selling new popsicles and their unique flavor could help diabetics.

For some people suffering from type one and type two diabetes these pickle pops may help counteract some of their symptoms.

Many diabetics can experience excessive thirst which leads to urination, which can then lead to dehydration.

The american diabetes association says dehydration can be a serious problem which can lead to life-threatening conditions.

Now, some diabetics are turning to pickle pops as a lower calorie electrolyte booster.

Dietitians talking to “eating well – dot-com” cite the pop’s potassium and sodium content which they say can replenish electrolytes and help with hydration.