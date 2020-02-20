Phthalates Autism traits

A new study finds prenatal exposure to some chemicals in cosmetics and household products may be linked with autistic traits in young boys.

(NBC NEWS) — Exposure to common chemicals while in the womb may be linked with autistic traits in boys.

Researchers tested the urine samples from over 2,000 pregnant women for 11 different phthalate metabolites.

They also followed up with over 600 of the children when they were three and four.

They found exposure to the chemicals which are found in cosmetics and household products was linked with autistic traits in the boys but not in girls.

But taking folic acid supplements during the first trimester helped to protect against the chemical’s effects.

The traits included repetitive behaviors and restricted interests and did not constitute a diagnosis of autism.

