Phones are preventing millennials from relaxing

New survey finds most millennials only truly 'relax' for about 60 minutes a day because they're too wrapped up in their phones

(FOX NEWS) — A new study finds millennials only relax for about seven hours a week because they’re too wrapped up in their phones.

After looking at 2-thousand adults between the ages of 18 and 34, researchers found most people get less than 60 minutes to themselves each day.

….Further finding around six in 10 say they never truly relax, because they are always checking their phones for messages or emails.

A tenth of people even went as far to say they can’t make it 10 minutes without checking their smartphones.

Nine in 10 people admitted to opening their phone, knowing they didn’t have any messages just to look at the screen.