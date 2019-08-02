Petting zoo dangers

Health experts give tips on how to keep animal germs from getting you and your kids sick after a trip to the petting zoo

(FOX NEWS) – A trip to the petting zoo may come with hidden health risks.

From 2010 to 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 100 illness outbreaks were linked to people coming in contact with animals from zoos, fairs or educational farms.

The most commonly spread germs include salmonella and e-coli.

Both can cause serious gastrointestinal problems.

Health experts say there are some simple steps you can take to keep those germs from getting you and your children sick.

Keep sippy cups and pacifiers out of those areas since germs can easily colonize those items and they go straight to your child’s mouth.

When kids do touch or pet animals practice good hygiene.

Make sure they wash their hands soon after contact with the animals and use hand sanitizer especially on young kids that aren’t great about hand washing.

And you may want to keep very young children away from certain animals.

The cdc recommends kids five and younger not have contact with poultry and reptiles because these animals are more likely to make them sick.