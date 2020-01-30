Pet blood donations

SARASOTA, FL (SNN) — January is National Blood Donor Month – not just for us, but for our four-legged friends, too.

BluePearl Blood Bank Criticalist Dr. Lesleigh Redavid says dogs and cats need blood donations for the same reasons we do.

“Sometimes infections in the blood stream,” Redavid said. “Unfortunately, trauma, so God forbid a pet gets hit by a car and is bleeding internally and needs blood to stabilize for surgery.”

It can also be used for transfusions when a pet has cancer. BluePearl Critical Care Technician Ashley Winkelspecht says they, too, are pre-screened before they can donate.

“Make sure they’re up to date on vaccines, have good prevention, we do require heart-worm, flea and tick,” Winkelspecht said. “They do have to be indoor only if it’s a cat.”

Read More – http://bit.ly/36Kzp0s