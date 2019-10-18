Personality tied to dementia risk?

(FOX NEWS) — Could a teenager’s personality predict their risk of disease as an adult?

Researchers studying dementia say it’s possible.

They found that teens who were calm, mature, but also energetic as high schoolers had a ten percent reduction in their adult dementia risk.

The study analyzed data from more than 82,000 students beginning in the 1960s and fifty years later their personality traits were compared to diagnoses.

But the study did not track participants to age 80 which is around the average time Alzheimer’s is diagnosed.

Alzheimer’s disease experts say more research is needed to determine exactly what factors contribute to risks.

The study was published this week in the journal “JAMA Psychiatry.”