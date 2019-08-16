People keep secrets from their doctors

New study shows people don't tell their doctors about life-threatening risks

(FOX NEWS) – Too many people are keeping secrets from their doctors and it could have deadly consequences.

A new study of more than 4,500 people found that nearly half of patients in the US don’t tell their physicians about life-threatening risks like depression and suicidal thoughts, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

A majority of those patients, over 70 percent, said they did so out of

embarrassment or worry that their doctors would judge or lecture them.

Women and younger patients were more likely than others to withhold such information.

The study findings were released by the University of Utah Health.