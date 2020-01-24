People are more lonely now than ever before

A new study finds three in five Americans feel lonely - with experts attributing the rise in loneliness to long work days.

(FOX NEWS) — People are now more lonely than ever before according to a new study from the health insurance company Cigna.

Researchers found three in five Americans say they feel alone adding, more than 50 percent of people say they feel as if nobody knows them.

This data shows a seven percent increase in loneliness since 2018.

But, it’s our jobs which could be hurting us.

The study revealed most people put in over eight hours each day at work.

Researchers say these increased hours combined with dependency on technology is fueling the feeling of being alone.

The study also found lonely people are twice as likely to take sick days as well consider quitting their jobs than those who aren’t lonely.

