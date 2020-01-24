People are more lonely now than ever before

(FOX NEWS) — People are now more lonely than ever before according to a new study from the health insurance company Cigna.
Researchers found three in five Americans say they feel alone adding, more than 50 percent of people say they feel as if nobody knows them.
This data shows a seven percent increase in loneliness since 2018.
But, it’s our jobs which could be hurting us.
The study revealed most people put in over eight hours each day at work.
Researchers say these increased hours combined with dependency on technology is fueling the feeling of being alone.
The study also found lonely people are twice as likely to take sick days as well consider quitting their jobs than those who aren’t lonely.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Man accused of running off with 14-year-old he met online held on $350k bond
- A routine physical at school may have saved a Memphis boy’s life
- Mom finds pictures of her kids on stranger’s Facebook profile
- Obese bear rescued from Pennsylvania sportsmen’s club recovering in Colorado
- ‘God was watching over him’: Boy finds live grenade while magnetic fishing