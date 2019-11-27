Penicillin allergy less common than thought

Study: Millions of Americans think they're allergic to penicillin, but they're not

(FOX NEWS) — Millions of Americans think they’re allergic to penicillin.

But they’re not.

A professor at the University of Georgia says an estimated 30 million Americans mistakenly think they’re allergic to the lifesaving drug.

And, often what’s an allergic reaction is really only a side effect that may happen once and might never happen again.

Some patients said they became dizzy or nauseated after taking penicillin years ago or that their father was allergic to penicillin, so they thought they were allergic as well.

Even those who once had an allergic reaction to the drug may be safe.

The professor says after five years, 50-percent of those who were allergic to penicillin aren’t anymore.

And that jumps to 80-percent after 10 years.

A simple questionnaire or a penicillin skin test could help determine whether a person is allergic or not.

