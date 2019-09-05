Peanut allergy treatment

A new study finds a treatment that putting a trace of peanut protein under the tongue on a daily basis ... could help protect against a severe reaction in people with peanut allergy.

(NBC NEWS) – People with a severe peanut allergy may have a new option to protect themselves from a life-threatening reaction.

The treatment is called sublingual immunotherapy and involves putting a tiny amount of peanut protein under the tongue.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina tracked 48 patients who underwent the procedure every day for 5 years.

By the end of the study, two-thirds were able to tolerate 750-milligrams of peanut protein without serious side effects.

And 25-percent could tolerate 5,000 milligrams.

Experts say the goal of this treatment is not for people to be able to eat a peanut butter sandwich but to keep them safe in case of accidental exposure.