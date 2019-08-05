Parking lot dangers

A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham suggests that parking lots can present a high risk of injury in children.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (NBC NEWS) – Parking lots are becoming a dangerous place for children.

Researchers observed 124 kids between the ages of two and 10 as they crossed a parking lot and the majority were not within an adult’s arm reach.

More than half got out of the vehicle before the adult.

The scientists believe people may feel safer because cars are moving more slowly and let their guard down.

However, a 2007 government report showed over 200 kids died and roughly 5,000 were injured from collisions in non-traffic locations.

Experts advise parents to always hold their child’s hand, make sure they remain in the car until you get out and teach them the dangers of moving vehicles.

The 2007 report cited in the study is from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.