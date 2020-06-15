Parents not confident in routine vaccines

Survey shows 1 in 15 parents are hesitant about their children getting routine vaccines

(FOX NEWS) — One-in-15 parents say they’re hesitant about giving their children routine vaccines.

According to a survey of about 2,200 parents, which was published Monday in the journal “Pediatrics.”

Researchers found seven-out-of-10 parents believe routine vaccines are effective.

Meanwhile, one-in-eight parents say they have safety concerns for both childhood and influenza vaccinations.

The CDC says they’ve noticed a decline in routine pediatric vaccines since the start of the pandemic.

The health agency is reminding parents that children who are not protected by vaccines will be more vulnerable to preventable diseases such as measles.

