Parents Can Worry Less About Effects Of Child's Screen Time

There is little evidence screen use for children is harmful by itself.

Guidance from a leading pediatricians group says parents should worry less about their kids online time as long as they have gone through a checklist on the effects that screen time has on a child.

The Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health is not advising to set screen time limits but they do urge making sure not using any devices for an hour before bedtime.

Experts say it is important that device use does not replace sleep, exercise or time with the family.

The review of evidence published in the journal "BMJ open" was carried out by experts at University College London and while they found associations between higher screen use, obesity and depression they say it was not clear from the evidence if higher screen use was the sole cause of these problems.