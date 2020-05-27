Parents’ brain activity sync with time spent together

The brain patterns of parents sync-up with time spent together

(FOX NEWS) — Parents who spend time together tend to be better attuned with one another.

According to research out of Singapore, couples who take care of their children together tend to be more coordinated. Researchers tracked brain activity in 24 mother-father couples for the study, which was published in “Scientific reports.”

The study says parenting together may make it easier for couples to understand each other’s viewpoints and give them the ability to parent better.

