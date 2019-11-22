Parental’s marijuana use linked to increase risk of substance abuse by teens

A new study from Harvard Medical School suggests marijuana use by parents was linked to an increase risk of substance use by teens or young adults living in the same household.

(NBC NEWS) — Teenagers may be more likely to use marijuana if their parent does too.

Researchers from Harvard University studied nearly 25,000 parent and child pairs.

They found that if the parents used marijuana their children had a higher risk of also using the drug as well as tobacco and alcohol.

However, there was no association between parental marijuana use and opiod abuse.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: