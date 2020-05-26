Parent Stress

A recent survey from the American Psychological Association suggests that nearly half of parents of children under age 18 say their stress levels related to the coronavirus pandemic are high.

(NBC NEWS) — Most parents are stressed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association.

Researchers polled over 3,000 adults online and nearly half of parents said their average stress level was high.

The biggest stressors included managing their children’s distance or online learning access to health care and missing milestones.

Only 28 percent of adults without kids reported high levels of stress with the biggest reason being basic needs such as access to food.

The survey was conducted by the harris poll between April 24 and May 4.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: