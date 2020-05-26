Parent Stress

(NBC NEWS) — Most parents are stressed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
That is according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association.
Researchers polled over 3,000 adults online and nearly half of parents said their average stress level was high.
The biggest stressors included managing their children’s distance or online learning access to health care and missing milestones.
Only 28 percent of adults without kids reported high levels of stress with the biggest reason being basic needs such as access to food.
The survey was conducted by the harris poll between April 24 and May 4.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Playtime During The Pandemic: Toy Sales Surge
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 26, 2020
- Henderson ISD teacher tests positive for coronavirus, had contact with parents
- Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck