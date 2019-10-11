Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance helps to combat youth anxiety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Youth anxiety is at an all-time high according to the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance (PBHA).

The PBHA wants to help start a conversation about youth anxiety.

One in four people will suffer from prolonged anxiety and one in five people will suffer from some sort of mental illness.

PBHA will be hosting a free screening of a movie called “angst” to help parents speak with their children about anxiety and help to recognize the signs.

“It’s primarily a film to bring public awareness of anxiety. What is anxiety? how to manage it? The focus is on parents, grandparents, and adults for them to better understand what our kids are going through and what our friends are going through,” Dave Clark, Chairman of Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance, explained.

The theme of this event is “ok to say” hoping that this will allow people to speak up about mental challenges they may face.

The film will be about an hour long and after the film representatives from PBHA will discuss ways for parents and children to communicate about their anxiety and find ways to deal with it.