Panel recommends screenings for illicit drug use

A national medical advisory panel recommends screening adults for illicit drug use.

The US Preventive Services Task Force is recommending doctors screen all adult patients for illicit drug use.

That includes pregnant women.

The expert panel says doing so could help with accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

The move comes as the country tries to grasp with a nationwide opioid epidemic.

Illicit drug use is considered using illegal drugs or using prescription medicine for non-medical reasons.

The panel does not specify how doctors should screen patients.

They leave that up to the medical professionals.

Recommendations from the task force can have an effect on insurance plans.

The panel notes this recommendation has not been finalized.

They currently taking public comments on its recommendation through September ninth.