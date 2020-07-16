Panel advises against feeding babies sugary food

No added sugar for babies, US Advisory Panel recommends, as it launches early feeding advice

(CNN) — Parents, check the labels on your baby’s food.

That’s the advice from a Federal Advisory Panel.

The 2020 dietary guidelines advisory committee released its report Wednesday.

The panel of experts warn parents with children under two-years-old to steer clear of food with added sugar.

That includes processed foods and drinks.

The group points to what they say is a strong link between added sugar, childhood obesity, and future chronic health conditions.

These are the first recommendations the committee has ever created for toddlers and infants.

They will send their guidelines to the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agencies will then use them to create the federal dietary guidelines that will dictate what Americans should eat over the next five years.

