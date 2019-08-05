Paleo diet may increase heart disease risk

Study says the popular Paleo diet may increase your risk of heart disease

(FOX NEWS) – A popular diet may actually cause higher risk of heart disease, according to new study.

Australian researchers at Edith Cowan University say there’s a link between the “Paleo” diet and an increased risk of acquiring heart disease.

Researchers screened 44 participants who were on the paleo diet, and a similar number doing a traditional Australian diet.

Those doing the paleo diet had twice the amount of a “biomarker” commonly linked to heart disease, than those doing the traditional diet.

The paleo diet attempts to mimic the way people ate during the “paleolithic” era; it’s heavy on meat, fish, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fruits.

The study was published in the European Journal of Nutrition.