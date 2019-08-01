Overweight people enjoy food more

New research discovers people who weigh more have different taste perceptions than others causing them to like the taste of food better.

(FOX NEWS) – when it comes to eating a meal, your weight might determine how much you actually enjoy it.

According to a new study published in the journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, overweight people like the taste of food more than underweight people.

Professors from the University of Iowa tested this theory by giving chocolate to three groups of people.

They found participants with obesity report a higher level of satisfaction with each additional piece of dessert.

Researchers say the study proves people of all sizes perceive taste differently and may provide a scientific explanation as to why overweight people are more likely to binge-eat at mealtime.