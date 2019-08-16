Overtreating diabetes

New research from the Mayo Clinic suggests that more than a fifth of adult diabetes patients may be treated too intensively, which could result in preventable ER visits.

(NBC NEWS) – Many diabetic patients may be overtreated for their condition which could be bad for their health.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic studied national data involving more than 10-million patients with diabetes.

They found more than 20-percent may have been treated too intensively, which happens when the patients receive more medication than required based on their blood sugar level.

This overtreatment led to nearly 4,800 hospitalizations and nearly the same amount of ER visits for Hypoglycemia.

Those who have multiple health conditions, are older, have type 1 diabetes or are treated with medications such as insulin are at the highest risk.