Over half of Americans lose sleep over money

Nearly 1 in 3 lose sleep over everyday expenses

Money woes are keeping Americans awake at night.

A new report from bankrate.com found that nearly one-in-three adults lose sleep over money, specifically worrying about everyday expenses.

People also lay awake thinking about money related issues like retirement savings, health care and paying off debt like credit cards and mortgage payments.

Women lose sleep over money a little more than men; 59-percent of women compared to 54-percent of men.

78-percent of Americans lose sleep over other issues like work and relationships.