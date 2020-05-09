Oral herpes could cause Alzheimer’s

New research shows oral herpes may cause Alzheimer's in some people

(FOX NEWS) — Oral herpes might cause Alzheimer’s disease.

New research published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances says the herpes virus may sit in the brain for years before symptoms of memory loss or cognitive decline appear.

Researchers hope the study may help provide more answers as to what causes the disease and lead to new treatments.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, about 50 to 80 percent of US adults have oral herpes – which is a lifelong disease.

More from MyHighPlains.com: